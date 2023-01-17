Markets
AIM ImmunoTech Inks Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Research Deals With AstraZeneca, Erasmus

January 17, 2023 — 09:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - Immuno-pharma company AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) announced Tuesday it has entered into an external sponsored collaborative clinical research agreement with Netherland-based Erasmus University Medical Center and AstraZeneca plc. (AZN, AZN.L).

Under the agreement, Erasmus MC is planning to perform an investigator-initiated clinical study, entitled "Combining anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab with TLR-3 agonist rintatolimod in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma for therapy effect. DURIPANC Study," in which it will use both Study Drugs provided by AstraZeneca and AIM ImmunoTech.

Ampligen is AIM's dsRNA drug currently being developed for globally important cancers. Ampligen has shown therapeutic synergy with checkpoint inhibitors, including increasing survival rates and efficacy, in the treatment of animal tumors when used in combination with checkpoint blockade therapies.

