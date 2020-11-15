AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSEMKT:AIM) Third-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSEMKT:AIM), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Statutory losses were a bit smaller than expected, at just US$0.08 per share, even though revenues of US$36k missed analyst expectations by a shocking 90%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. AMEX:AIM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from AIM ImmunoTech's three analysts is for revenues of US$1.53m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 797% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 24% to US$0.37. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.52m and US$0.41 per share in losses. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for next year.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$6.25, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AIM ImmunoTech at US$7.25 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await AIM ImmunoTech shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting AIM ImmunoTech's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.1% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that AIM ImmunoTech is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$6.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple AIM ImmunoTech analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for AIM ImmunoTech (3 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

