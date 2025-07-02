AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Showcases Ampligen Research at U.S.-Poland Science and Technology Symposium 2025

AIM ImmunoTech's Ampligen discussed as a potential immunotherapy at the U.S.-Poland Science and Technology Symposium 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. announced a presentation on its drug Ampligen at the U.S.-Poland Science and Technology Symposium 2025, held from June 17-20 in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and Stanford University. Dr. Pawel Kalinski, a leading oncologist and senior investigator on various Ampligen studies, highlighted the drug's potential in treating solid tumors, viral diseases, and immune disorders during a discussion titled "Revolution in Healthcare." He emphasized the benefits of public-private partnerships in advancing cancer research, especially through initiatives in the U.S., Poland, and Central and Eastern Europe. AIM's CEO Thomas K. Equels reinforced the importance of collaboration in advancing cancer treatment and revealed plans for establishing clinical partnerships in Europe at an upcoming symposium in Warsaw. AIM ImmunoTech is focused on developing therapies for cancer and viral diseases, with Ampligen as its lead product.

Potential Positives

AIM ImmunoTech showcased its drug Ampligen at a prestigious international symposium, enhancing its visibility and recognition in the oncology field.

Dr. Pawel Kalinski, a respected figure in oncology research, presented findings that support the efficacy of Ampligen, potentially attracting interest from collaborators and investors.

The focus on private-public partnerships for clinical trials could lead to significant opportunities for collaboration and funding in both the U.S. and Europe.

AIM's commitment to advancing cancer research and forming potential licensing agreements in Europe indicates a strategic push for growth and development in new markets.

Potential Negatives

The presentation does not provide concrete evidence of Ampligen's effectiveness, leaving uncertainty about its potential as a treatment option.

The emphasis on collaboration and partnerships may highlight a lack of sufficient internal progress or independence in research and development.

There is a warning about the risks and uncertainties associated with Ampligen's approval, indicating potential challenges ahead for the company and its investors.

FAQ

What was discussed at the U.S.-Poland Science and Technology Symposium 2025?

AIM's Ampligen was presented, focusing on immunotherapies and the potential of public-private partnerships in cancer research.

Who presented on AIM's drug Ampligen?

Dr. Pawel Kalinski, a renowned research oncologist, presented his findings during the symposium.

What is AIM ImmunoTech's primary focus?

AIM ImmunoTech focuses on developing therapeutics for cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19.

What are Ampligen's clinical applications?

Ampligen is studied for treating solid tumors, viral diseases, and disorders of the immune system.

What is the goal of AIM's CEO in Europe?

AIM's CEO aims to establish clinical partnerships and licensing agreements in Europe, especially Poland, to advance cancer research.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AIM Insider Trading Activity

$AIM insiders have traded $AIM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS K EQUELS (CEO & President) has made 7 purchases buying 2,187,048 shares for an estimated $76,092 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TED D KELLNER purchased 1,968,504 shares for an estimated $50,000

WILLIAM M MITCHELL purchased 196,851 shares for an estimated $5,000

PETER W III RODINO (COO, Secretary, Gen. Counsel) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $43

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $AIM stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



OCALA, Fla., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





AIM ImmunoTech Inc.







(NYSE American: AIM)



(“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced a presentation and discussion on immunotherapies involving AIM’s drug Ampligen at the recent





U.S.-Poland Science and Technology Symposium 2025





, held June 17–20, 2025, across Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Stanford University. Pawel Kalinski, MD, PhD, a world-renowned research oncologist, presented on the drug and participated in a discussion session titled Revolution in Healthcare.





Dr. Kalinski has been a senior investigator for multiple oncology clinical studies involving Ampligen, which has been studied for conditions such as solid tumors, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system. In his presentation and panel discussion, Dr. Kalinski presented his work with Ampligen as evidence of the potential successes that private-public partnerships can produce if companies, institutions and governmental agencies work together via joint clinical trials in the development of new treatments and therapies. Specifically, Dr. Kalinski believes that there is great potential to expand within the United States as well as Poland and other Central and Eastern European Countries, through such initiatives as the



Translational Research Cancer Centers Consortium



, or Marie Sklodowska-Curie Symposia on Cancer Research and Care (



5th Annual Marie Skłodowska-Curie Symposium on Cancer Research and Care



).





This year’s conference theme was “Opportunities in Singularity.” The conference was organized by the US-Poland Science and Technology Symposium in partnership with Taube philanthropies, the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in Los Angeles, leading Polish universities, the Council of Polish Engineers in North America and Top 500 Innovators alumni.





AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels stated: “We can advance cancer research rapidly if we work together. This combined determination can pair innovative therapies with the critical funding needed to turn promising ideas into successful actions. In fact, putting this concept into practice will be one of my main goals at the upcoming Marie Sklodowska-Curie Symposia on Cancer Research & Care in Warsaw, Poland in September, where I will be working to establish government- and industry-funded clinical partnerships and potential licensing agreements in Europe, with an emphasis on Poland.”







About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.







AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen



®



(rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.









For more information, please visit



aimimmuno.com



and connect with the Company on



X



,



LinkedIn



, and



Facebook



.











Cautionary Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date do not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a therapy in any indication. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.