AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Shares Key Updates on Clinical Trials and Future Plans at Virtual Investor Conference

AIM ImmunoTech discusses progress in cancer trials and bird flu research during the Virtual Investor Conference.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. announced its participation in the Virtual Investor “Top 5 for ‘25” On-Demand Conference, where CEO Thomas K. Equels highlighted five key areas deserving investor attention in 2025. These include advancements in pancreatic cancer treatment through the Phase 1b/2 DURIPANC trial, research on Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome linked to COVID-19, progress in their oncology pipeline with significant trial milestones, plans to use Ampligen as a vaccine adjuvant against bird flu, and the broad potential of Ampligen as an immunotherapy. The on-demand video webcast of the presentation is available on the Company's website. AIM ImmunoTech focuses on developing therapeutics for cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, with Ampligen as its leading investigational drug.

Potential Positives

Participation in a prominent investor conference highlights AIM ImmunoTech's commitment to transparency and engagement with the investment community.

Significant advancements reported in the Phase 1b/2 DURIPANC trial for pancreatic cancer treatment, showcasing potential breakthrough developments.

Plans to advance Ampligen as a vaccine adjuvant for bird flu indicates proactive measures in addressing important public health concerns.

Ongoing research into Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and the link to post-COVID conditions positions the company as a relevant player in emerging health challenges.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements may create uncertainty, as the company acknowledges potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the success of its investigations and product approvals.



The press release includes cautionary language urging investors to consider various risk factors, which may signal underlying concerns about the company’s financial stability or market position.



Listing multiple clinical trials in various stages may indicate a lack of a singular, strong success narrative, potentially leading to concerns about the overall effectiveness and market readiness of their therapies.

FAQ

What recent clinical trials did AIM ImmunoTech present updates on?

AIM ImmunoTech provided updates on pancreatic cancer and bird flu clinical trials during the Virtual Investor “Top 5 for ‘25” conference.

Who is the CEO of AIM ImmunoTech?

The CEO of AIM ImmunoTech is Thomas K. Equels.

What is Ampligen and its role in AIM's research?

Ampligen is AIM's lead investigational drug, a broad-spectrum immunotherapy with applications for cancer and viral diseases.

How can I access the on-demand video webcast?

The on-demand video webcast can be accessed on the Events page in the Investors section of AIM's website, aimimmuno.com.

What areas of research are highlighted by AIM for 2025?

AIM's key research areas for 2025 include pancreatic cancer, ME/CFS, bird flu treatments, and advancements in their oncology pipeline.

On-demand video webcast now available











Includes latest updates on pancreatic cancer and bird flu clinical trials







OCALA, Fla., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



(NYSE American: AIM)





(“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in the Virtual Investor “



Top 5 for ‘25” On-Demand Conference



.





As part of the event, AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels presented his top five reasons why he believes the investment community and industry colleagues should pay attention to the Company in 2025:







Progress in late-stage pancreatic cancer treatment with significant advancements in the Phase 1b/2 DURIPANC trial at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands.





Expanding research in Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) research and post-COVID conditions, including the Company’s early recognition of the link between COVID-19 and ME/CFS-like conditions.





Rapid advancement across oncology pipeline with multiple key trials reaching or approaching major milestones.





Plans to advance



Ampligen as a vaccine adjuvant for the growing and serious threat of bird flu



as part of the Company’s antiviral priority development pipeline.





Ampligen’s overall potential as a broad-spectrum immunotherapy.











The on-demand video webcast available



here



and on the



Events



page in the



Investors



section of the Company’s website (



aimimmuno.com



).







About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.







AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen



®



(rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.





For more information, please visit



aimimmuno.com



and connect with the Company on



X



,



LinkedIn



, and



Facebook



.







Cautionary Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date do not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a prophylactic or therapy for any indication. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.



