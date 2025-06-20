AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Receives NYSE American Compliance Warning and Plans to Regain Compliance by June 2026

AIM ImmunoTech received a compliance warning from NYSE American due to insufficient stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has received a notification from NYSE American indicating that it is not in compliance with the required minimum stockholders’ equity of $4.0 million due to a reported stockholders’ deficit of negative $3.9 million as of March 31, 2025, following losses over the last five fiscal years. This warning follows a similar notice issued in December 2024, and the company has until June 11, 2026, to resolve the deficiency as part of a compliance plan accepted by the NYSE American. The trading of AIM's common stock resumed on June 17, 2025, without any impact from this notification on the company's business operations or regulatory reporting. AIM ImmunoTech focuses on developing therapeutics for cancer, immune disorders, and viral diseases, with its main product being Ampligen, an investigational drug.

Potential Positives

AIM ImmunoTech has until June 11, 2026, to regain compliance, providing the company with a deadline to address its financial deficiency.

The Company's common stock recommenced trading on the NYSE American on June 17, 2025, indicating that it remains publicly traded despite the compliance issues.

AIM ImmunoTech is focused on the development of therapeutics for serious health conditions, which maintains investor interest due to the potential for significant advancements in the field.

Potential Negatives

The company has continuously failed to meet NYSE American's minimum stockholder equity requirements, indicating persistent financial instability.

This is the second warning issued by the NYSE American regarding the same deficiency, which may raise concerns about the company's ability to operate effectively in the public market.

The company is currently operating with a stockholders’ deficit of negative $3.9 million, indicating a severe lack of financial health and potential challenges in regaining compliance.

FAQ

What did the NYSE American warn AIM ImmunoTech about?

The NYSE American issued a warning regarding AIM's non-compliance with minimum stockholders’ equity requirements.

What is AIM's current stockholders’ equity status?

As of March 31, 2025, AIM had a stockholders’ deficit of negative $3.9 million.

When does AIM have to regain compliance?

AIM has until June 11, 2026, to regain compliance with NYSE American requirements.

How did AIM respond to the NYSE warning?

AIM submitted a plan to regain compliance, which was accepted by the NYSE American on February 26, 2025.

What impact does the warning have on AIM's trading?

The warning does not affect AIM's stock trading, which resumed on June 17, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AIM Insider Trading Activity

$AIM insiders have traded $AIM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS K EQUELS (CEO & President) has made 7 purchases buying 2,187,048 shares for an estimated $76,092 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TED D KELLNER purchased 1,968,504 shares for an estimated $50,000

WILLIAM M MITCHELL purchased 196,851 shares for an estimated $5,000

PETER W III RODINO (COO, Secretary, Gen. Counsel) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $43

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $AIM stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





NYSE American previously issued similar warning for same matter and issued the new notice because the deficiency remains as of March 31, 2025









AIM has until June 11, 2026 to regain compliance







OCALA, Fla., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (“AIM” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AIM) today announced the receipt of a warning notification (the “Letter”) from the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirements of Sections 1003(a)(ii) and 1003(a)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”) requiring stockholders’ equity of $4.0 million or more if the Company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of the four most recent fiscal years and $6.0 million or more if the Company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years, respectively. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had a stockholders’ deficit of negative $3.9 million and has had losses in the most recent five fiscal years ended December 31, 2024.





The NYSE American previously issued a warning on December 17, 2024 for the same reasons and has issued the Letter because the deficiency remains as of March 31, 2025, when the Company filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.





On February 26, 2025, the NYSE American accepted a plan submitted by the Company to regain compliance by June 11, 2026. Accordingly, the Company still has until June 11, 2026 to regain compliance.





The Company’s common stock recommenced trading on the NYSE American on June 17, 2025 under the symbol “AIM”.





The Letter in no way has any effect on such trading and does not affect the Company’s business, operations or reporting requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.







AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen



®



(rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.





For more information, please visit



aimimmuno.com



and connect with the Company on



X



,



LinkedIn



, and



Facebook



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s intention to regain compliance with the listing requirements of the NYSE American and its ability to do so. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.