AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Receives Approval from NYSE American for Compliance Plan with Listing Standards

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. plans to regain compliance with NYSE equity requirements by June 2026, focusing on oncology and antiviral advancements.

Quiver AI Summary

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. announced that the NYSE American has approved its plan to regain compliance with the stockholders' equity requirements by June 11, 2026. The company's CEO, Thomas K. Equels, expressed satisfaction with the approval and emphasized their commitment to advancing their oncology and antiviral research efforts. AIM ImmunoTech focuses on developing therapeutics for various cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, highlighted by their lead product, Ampligen®, a novel drug currently in clinical trials. The press release also includes caution regarding forward-looking statements, noting the uncertainties involved in achieving compliance and urging investors to consider related risks.

Potential Positives

The NYSE American has accepted AIM ImmunoTech's plan to regain compliance with minimum stockholders' equity requirements, indicating a path forward for the company.

AIM has until June 11, 2026, to regain compliance, providing a defined timeframe for the company to execute its strategies.

The approval reflects confidence from the NYSE American in AIM's strategic initiatives and ongoing efforts to improve its financial standing.

AIM expressed optimism about executing its compliance plan while continuing advancements in its oncology and antiviral drug pipelines, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation.

Potential Negatives

The company is under scrutiny from the NYSE American for failing to meet the minimum stockholders’ equity requirements, indicating potential financial instability.

There is uncertainty regarding the company's ability to achieve compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards within the required timeframe, which may affect investor confidence.

The press release emphasizes numerous risks and uncertainties associated with the company's future performance, potentially discouraging investors.

FAQ

What plan did AIM ImmunoTech announce to the NYSE American?

AIM ImmunoTech announced a plan to regain compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirements set by the NYSE American.

What is the deadline for AIM to regain NYSE compliance?

AIM has until June 11, 2026, to regain compliance with the NYSE’s Continued Listings Standards.

Who is the CEO of AIM ImmunoTech?

The CEO of AIM ImmunoTech is Thomas K. Equels.

What is Ampligen® developed by AIM ImmunoTech?

Ampligen® is a first-in-class investigational drug for treating various cancers and viral diseases, including COVID-19.

Where can I find more information about AIM ImmunoTech?

More information can be found on AIM ImmunoTech's website at aimimmuno.com, and their social media platforms.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AIM Insider Trading Activity

$AIM insiders have traded $AIM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS K EQUELS (CEO & President) has made 6 purchases buying 212,837 shares for an estimated $44,511 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEWART APPELROUTH has made 3 purchases buying 93,065 shares for an estimated $18,172 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM M MITCHELL sold 4,580 shares for an estimated $883

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $AIM stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



OCALA, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





AIM ImmunoTech Inc.







(NYSE American: AIM)



(“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that it received notice from the NYSE American (the “American”) that the American has accepted the Company’s Plan to regain compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirements of Sections 1003(a)(ii) and 1003(a)(iii) of the American Company Guide. AIM has until June 11, 2026 to regain compliance with the NYSE’s Continued Listings Standards.





AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels stated: “We are pleased that the NYSE American has approved our plan and look forward to executing the strategy over the coming months as we also continue to make advancements in our oncology and antiviral pipelines.”







About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.







AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen



®



(rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.





For more information, please visit



aimimmuno.com



and connect with the Company on



X



,



LinkedIn



, and



Facebook



.







Cautionary Statement







This current report, including exhibit 99.1, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve compliance with the American’s continued listing standards within the required timeframe. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this current report. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.