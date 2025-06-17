AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Common Stock Resumes Trading on NYSE American

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. announces the resumption of its common stock trading on NYSE American under the symbol "AIM."

Quiver AI Summary

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. announced that its common stock has resumed trading on the NYSE American under the symbol "AIM" as of June 17, 2025. The company specializes in developing therapeutics for cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), which is currently in clinical trials. Ampligen® is a first-in-class investigational drug that acts as a dsRNA and TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator. The press release includes cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements and highlights potential risks associated with the approval of their therapeutics. Investors are advised to review the risk factors in their filings with the SEC.

Potential Positives

The resumption of trading on the NYSE American under the symbol "AIM" signifies renewed investor confidence and liquidity for AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

The company's focus on developing therapeutics for multiple serious health conditions, including various cancers and COVID-19, positions it well within key areas of public health interest.

The mention of Ampligen® as a first-in-class investigational drug highlights potential competitive advantages in the market for immunotherapies.

Potential Negatives

Resumption of trading may indicate past volatility or uncertainty surrounding the company's stock, which could deter potential investors.

The emphasis on the risks and uncertainties associated with Ampligen's approval could raise concerns about the viability of the company's lead product.

The warning against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements suggests potential instability or unpredictability in the company's future performance.

FAQ

What is the latest update about AIM ImmunoTech Inc.?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. announced the resumption of trading on NYSE American under the symbol "AIM" as of June 17, 2025.

What is AIM ImmunoTech's primary focus?

AIM ImmunoTech focuses on developing therapeutics for various cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19.

What is the lead product of AIM ImmunoTech?

The Company's lead product is Ampligen® (rintatolimod), an investigational drug with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials.

Where can I find more information about AIM ImmunoTech?

More information is available on their website at aimimmuno.com and on social media platforms like X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Are there any risks associated with AIM's forward-looking statements?

Yes, forward-looking statements carry risks and uncertainties; investors should review the latest Form 10-K for risk factors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AIM Insider Trading Activity

$AIM insiders have traded $AIM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS K EQUELS (CEO & President) has made 8 purchases buying 2,209,775 shares for an estimated $80,774 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TED D KELLNER purchased 1,968,504 shares for an estimated $50,000

WILLIAM M MITCHELL has made 1 purchase buying 196,851 shares for an estimated $5,000 and 1 sale selling 4,580 shares for an estimated $883 .

and 1 sale selling 4,580 shares for an estimated . PETER W III RODINO (COO, Secretary, Gen. Counsel) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $43

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $AIM stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



OCALA, Fla., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





AIM ImmunoTech Inc.







(NYSE American: AIM)



(“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that its common stock has resumed trading on the NYSE American under the symbol "AIM" and CUSIP 00901B303, effective at the start of trading today, June 17, 2025.







About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.







AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen



®



(rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.









For more information, please visit



aimimmuno.com



and connect with the Company on



X



,



LinkedIn



, and



Facebook



.











Cautionary Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date do not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a therapy in any indication. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.