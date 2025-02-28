AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Appoints Principal Investigator for Clinical Study Combining Ampligen and AstraZeneca's FluMist for Influenza Vaccine Development

AIM ImmunoTech announces a new clinical study combining Ampligen and FluMist for influenza, with Paul Goepfert as Principal Investigator.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. announced that Dr. Paul Goepfert from the University of Alabama-Birmingham will serve as the Principal Investigator for a clinical study combining the company's Ampligen with AstraZeneca's FluMist as an intranasal vaccine for influenza, including avian strains. This study follows promising results from previous research that showed Ampligen significantly enhances immune response to seasonal influenza and offers cross-protection against avian viruses. AIM plans to collaborate with Amarex Clinical Research for application and study management, while seeking funding through grants. AIM's CEO highlighted the cost-effective potential of this approach compared to developing new mRNA vaccines, arguing for governmental interest given the threat posed by avian influenza. AIM ImmunoTech focuses on immunotherapeutics for cancer and viral diseases, with Ampligen being its lead investigational drug.

Potential Positives

AIM ImmunoTech has engaged a reputable Principal Investigator, Dr. Paul Goepfert, which adds credibility to their upcoming clinical study on the combination of Ampligen and FluMist.

The study aims to enhance the immune response to seasonal and avian influenza viruses, highlighting a potential advance in public health measures against influenza.

AIM's proposal for a cost-effective alternative to developing new mRNA vaccines may attract attention from government and industry funding sources, considering the urgency around avian influenza preparedness.

The positive results from prior clinical trials increase the likelihood of further exploration into Ampligen's efficacy, positioning AIM favorably within the biopharmaceutical sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements cautioning that pre-clinical and clinical successes to date do not guarantee approval, which could undermine investor confidence.

AIM ImmunoTech must seek external funding for their planned clinical study, indicating potential financial vulnerabilities or lack of internal resources.

The company emphasizes the need for government consideration of their proposal amid rising threats, suggesting a high-pressure situation which may reflect an urgency driven by market competition or public health risks.

FAQ

What is AIM ImmunoTech's new clinical study about?

AIM ImmunoTech's new study will test the combination of Ampligen and AstraZeneca’s FluMist as an intranasal influenza vaccine.

Who will lead the planned clinical study?

Dr. Paul Goepfert from the University of Alabama-Birmingham will act as the Principal Investigator for the study.

What are the potential benefits of using Ampligen?

Ampligen may enhance the immune response to influenza vaccines and induce protection against avian influenza virus strains.

How much funding is AIM seeking for the study?

AIM is looking for study funding through industry or governmental grants, aiming for costs around $10 million.

Why should the U.S. government consider this vaccine combination?

The combination of Ampligen and FluMist could be a cost-effective and quicker alternative to developing new mRNA vaccines against avian influenza.

$AIM Insider Trading Activity

$AIM insiders have traded $AIM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS K EQUELS (CEO & President) has made 6 purchases buying 212,837 shares for an estimated $44,511 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEWART APPELROUTH has made 3 purchases buying 93,065 shares for an estimated $18,172 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM M MITCHELL sold 4,580 shares for an estimated $883

$AIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $AIM stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



(NYSE American: AIM)





(“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that Paul Goepfert, MD, of the University of Alabama-Birmingham (“UAB”), has agreed to act as the Principal Investigator for the company’s planned clinical study in the combination of Ampligen and AstraZeneca’s FluMist as an intranasal vaccine for influenza, including avian influenza. Ampligen would serve as a vaccine adjuvant.





This will be a follow-up study to a previous clinical trial at UAB, which indicated that intranasal delivery of Ampligen after the intranasal delivery of the FluMist seasonal influenza vaccine not only increased the immune response to seasonal variants in the vaccine by greater than four-fold, but most importantly induced cross-reactive secretory Immunoglobulin A against highly pathogenic avian influenza virus strains H5N1, H7N9 and H7N3.





Paul Goepfert, MD, Director for the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic, stated: “I’m excited for the opportunity to follow-up on my previous work regarding the combination of Ampligen and FluMist, especially with the rising threat of avian influenza.”





AIM has engaged Amarex Clinical Research, its Clinical Research Organization, with the preparation of an Investigational New Drug application and the eventual management of the planned clinical study. A key next step will be to identify study funding through industry or governmental grants.





AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels states: “Our strong belief in the potential of a second Ampligen and FluMist study in humans stems directly from the pre-clinical and clinical work performed with Ampligen and multiple influenza variants, including in the original UAB study. We believe that the U.S. government — which has made the growing threat of avian influenza a top priority — should take a long and close look at this data when deciding how best to prepare for a potential epidemic. Rather than spend perhaps billions of dollars on the lengthy development of a new mRNA vaccine, the government should instead consider the combination of Ampligen and FluMist, which would be no more than $10 million in development costs and far quicker to develop, since it already has strong human and non-human primate data suggesting its potential preventive efficacy against avian influenza. AIM believes that the potential for a rapidly deployable vaccine that includes Ampligen is clear.”





Cautionary Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date do not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a therapy or vaccine adjuvant for any variant of influenza. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.





