AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 2 Trial of Ampligen Combined with Imfinzi for Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer

AIM ImmunoTech has initiated Phase 2 of its DURIPANC trial combining Ampligen with Imfinzi for late-stage pancreatic cancer treatment.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. announced that the first subject has been dosed in Phase 2 of its clinical trial called DURIPANC, which studies its drug Ampligen (rintatolimod) in combination with AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab) for late-stage pancreatic cancer treatment. This trial, conducted at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands, aims to enroll up to 25 patients, including some from Phase 1 who received the highest doses. AIM's CEO expressed optimism about continued patient enrollment due to less common challenges in pancreatic cancer studies. The company develops therapeutics for various cancers and diseases, with Ampligen being a key investigational drug. The release also includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements and associated risks.

Potential Positives

The initiation of Phase 2 of the DURIPANC clinical trial represents a significant advancement in the development of AIM's Ampligen in combination with AstraZeneca's Imfinzi for treating late-stage pancreatic cancer.

The involvement of subjects from Phase 1 who received the highest dose in Phase 2 may provide valuable data and continuity in research findings.

AIM anticipates steady patient enrollment in Phase 2, potentially overcoming common challenges in clinical trial recruitment for pancreatic cancer.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that there are significant risks and uncertainties associated with the clinical trial and the potential approval of Ampligen as a therapy for pancreatic cancer, suggesting a lack of guaranteed success.

The enrollment goal of 25 patients for the Phase 2 trial may reflect limitations in patient availability or interest, which could raise concerns about the feasibility of the study.

The focus on an exploratory, open-label study design may lead to questions about the robustness and reliability of the trial results, given the potential for bias in such designs.

FAQ

What is the DURIPANC clinical trial about?

The DURIPANC trial studies the combination of Ampligen and AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi in treating late-stage pancreatic cancer.

Who is conducting the DURIPANC trial?

The clinical trial is investigator-initiated and taking place at the Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands.

How many patients will be enrolled in the Phase 2 trial?

Up to 25 patients are expected to participate in the Phase 2 portion of the DURIPANC trial.

What is AIM ImmunoTech's main product?

AIM ImmunoTech's lead product is Ampligen (rintatolimod), an investigational drug for various cancers and diseases.

What are the risks associated with the clinical trial?

Potential risks include uncertainties in clinical success and variables that affect the approval of Ampligen for pancreatic cancer therapy.

Cautionary Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date do not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a therapy for pancreatic cancer. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.



