AIM ImmunoTech Completes Phase 2 DURIPANC Enrollment For Ampligen In Pancreatic Cancer; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), an immune pharma company, announced the final enrolment of subjects in the Phase 2 clinical trial dubbed DURIPANC, evaluating AIM's drug Ampligen (rintatolimod) combined with AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab) in the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer patients whose disease is stable after FOLFIRINOX treatment.

With the final subject having met the enrolment criteria, treatment is scheduled in mid-June according to the firm.

DURIPANC is an investigator-initiated, exploratory, open-label, single-centre study conducted through a collaboration among AIM ImmunoTech, AstraZeneca, and Erasmus Medical Centre in the Netherlands.

AIM ImmunoTech initially targeted July 2026 for this milestone, but it was achieved well ahead of that target.

In addition, the company noted that it is on track for dosing in August and aims to conduct the initial evaluation of the study's primary endpoint in December 2026.

AIM also intends to publish its next interim report for the DURIPANC trial within the next two to three weeks.

AIM has traded between $0.21 and $19.73 in the prior year. s AIM closed Tuesday's trading at $0.83.

AIM is currently trading at $0.76, down 6.25%.

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