AIM ImmunoTech Commences Phase 2 Study Of Ampligen For Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) said that it has commenced its Phase 2 study of Ampligen as a therapy for locally advanced pancreatic cancer (AMP-270) following receipt of Institutional Review Board or "IRB" approval for the trial protocol. An IRB is a group that operates under FDA regulations.

The company expects study sites to be open and recruiting patients in late third quarter/early the fourth quarter of 2022, with every hope of first dose in the first patient by the end of fourth quarter of 2022.

The AMP-270 clinical trial is a randomized, open-label, controlled, parallel-arm study with the primary objective of comparing the efficacy of Ampligen versus a no treatment control group following FOLFIRINOX for subjects with locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Secondary objectives include comparing safety and tolerability.

AMP-270 is expected to enroll approximately 90 subjects in up to 30 centers across the United States and Europe. The Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Erasmus MC in the Netherlands are expected to be the primary study sites.

