News & Insights

Markets
AIM

AIM ImmunoTech Announces Positive Data From Phase 2 Study Of Ampligen In Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

November 08, 2023 — 09:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) announced encouraging translational data from an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial utilizing AIM's drug Ampligen in patients with platinum-sensitive advanced recurrent ovarian cancer.

The data were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting.

The data highlight the effectiveness of combinatorial treatments including Ampligen in modulating the cellular make-up of the tumor microenvironment through cytokine profile changes.

The company noted that the data show a similar profile to previously published data from Roswell Park in Stage 4 triple negative breast cancer. The thing that intrigues me most is the persistent upregulation of the T-lymphotactic cytokines over time, and the lack of immune exhaustion as demonstrated in the ability of the treatment to cause a statistically significant upregulation of these cytokines after repeated treatment.

The data demonstrated an encouraging result in the promotion of increased T cell chemotaxis and cytolytic function for improved clinical outcomes in patients with advanced recurrent ovarian cancer.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.