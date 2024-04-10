Aim ImmunoTech Announces Positive Data From Ampligen Study In Combination With Pembrolizumab

(RTTNews) - Aim ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) announced positive preliminary findings on Wednesday, showing that pairing Ampligen or rintatolimod with Keytruda in treating recurrent ovarian cancer could have a strong combined effect.

The initial results from Phase 2 trial revealed a 45% Objective Response Rate when Ampligen, pembrolizumab, and cisplatin were used in patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer.

AIM's CEO, Thomas Equels, noted that the data suggests a significant increase in treatment efficacy when Ampligen is added to pembrolizumab for recurrent ovarian cancer, with potential benefits for various cancer types.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.