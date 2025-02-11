AIM ImmunoTech and Erasmus MC Announce Progress on Phase 2 Trial for Ampligen® and Imfinzi® in Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer

AIM ImmunoTech announces discussion on Phase 1b/2 trial of Ampligen® and Imfinzi® for late-stage pancreatic cancer.

AIM ImmunoTech announced that CEO Tom Equels and Professor Casper H.J. van Eijck discussed the recently approved Phase 2 trial of AIM's Ampligen® (rintatolimod) combined with AstraZeneca's Imfinzi® (durvalumab) for treating late-stage pancreatic cancer during a Virtual Investor segment. The trial, named DURIPANC, is a single-center, investigator-initiated study based at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands. The Erasmus MC Safety Committee approved the Phase 2 Study after finding the combination treatment generally well-tolerated with no severe adverse effects in the Phase 1 safety data. AIM ImmunoTech focuses on developing therapeutics for cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, and its lead drug, Ampligen®, is being investigated for various clinical applications.

The approval from the Erasmus MC Safety Committee to proceed with the Phase 2 study of Ampligen® and AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi® indicates a significant advancement in the clinical trial process for late-stage pancreatic cancer treatment.

The Phase 1 safety data review found the combination treatment to be generally well-tolerated with no treatment-related severe adverse events, which may enhance the credibility and attractiveness of the therapy to investors and stakeholders.

The participation of the CEO and a leading medical professional in a Virtual Investor segment demonstrates transparent communication and engagement with the investment community, potentially increasing investor confidence in the company.

The press release contains a cautionary statement highlighting the significant risks and uncertainties associated with the clinical trial process, which may undermine investor confidence.

Although the Phase 1 data indicated that the combination treatment was generally well-tolerated, the company cannot guarantee that Ampligen will eventually be approved as a therapy, highlighting continued uncertainty about the drug's future.

The exploratory nature of the DURIPANC study being single-centered in the Netherlands may raise questions about the robustness and generalizability of the results.

What is the DURIPANC clinical trial?

The DURIPANC clinical trial investigates the combination of AIM's Ampligen and AstraZeneca's Imfinzi for treating late-stage pancreatic cancer.

Who are the key participants in the DURIPANC study?

The key participants include AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels and Professor Casper H.J. van Eijck from Erasmus MC.

What recent approval was announced for the DURIPANC study?

The Erasmus MC Safety Committee approved the trial to proceed to Phase 2 after reviewing Phase 1 safety data.

What is Ampligen® and its role in the study?

Ampligen® is AIM ImmunoTech's investigational drug, used as a potential treatment in combination with Imfinzi for pancreatic cancer.

Where can I find more information about AIM ImmunoTech?

More information can be found on AIM ImmunoTech's website at aimimmuno.com and through their social media channels.

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



(NYSE American: AIM)





("AIM" or the "Company") today announced that AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels and Prof. Casper H.J. van Eijck, MD, PhD, Pancreato-biliary Surgeon at the Erasmus Medical Center ("Erasmus MC") and Coordinating Investigator for the DURIPANC study in late-stage pancreatic cancer, participated in a Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment.



As part of the segment, Mr. Equels and Professor van Eijck discuss the



recent approval



from the Erasmus MC Safety Committee to proceed with the Phase 2 Study of Ampligen



®



and AstraZeneca's Imfinzi as a potential combination treatment for late-stage pancreatic cancer. DURIPANC is an investigator-initiated, exploratory, open-label, single-center study in the Netherlands at Erasmus MC. The approval to proceed to Phase 2 was granted following the Safety Committee's review of the complete Phase 1 safety data, which found the combination treatment to be generally well-tolerated with no treatment-related severe adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities.









