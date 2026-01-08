Is AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is one of 932 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIM's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AIM has gained about 14.2% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 8.9%. This means that AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.6%.

Over the past three months, Alzamend Neuro, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 141 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.3% so far this year, meaning that AIM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Alzamend Neuro, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 453-stock industry is currently ranked #107. The industry has moved +21.9% year to date.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. and Alzamend Neuro, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.