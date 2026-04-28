AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Price Target Decreased by 54.50% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEAM:AIM) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is a decrease of 54.50% from the prior estimate of $22.42 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,862.67% from the latest reported closing price of $0.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in AIM ImmunoTech. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIM is 0.00%, an increase of 97.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 106K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 70K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 37.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIM by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIM by 57.17% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 19.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIM by 46.81% over the last quarter.

Community Bank, N.A. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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