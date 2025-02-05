AIM ImmunoTech Advances Phase 2 DURIPANC Trial Of Ampligen And Imfinzi For Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-oncology, on Wednesday provided an update on its Phase 1b/2 DURIPANC clinical trial evaluating the combination of Ampligen or rintatolimod and Imfinzi or durvalumab in treating late-stage pancreatic cancer.

Following a review of Phase 1 safety data, the Safety Committee has approved progression to Phase 2 of the study.

The data confirmed that the combination therapy was well-tolerated, with no severe treatment-related adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities.

Enrollment for the Phase 2 portion is set to begin imminently, with up to 25 patients expected to be enrolled.

Six Phase 1 patients will continue into Phase 2 as per the protocol.

The trial, which is taking place at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands, is investigating the potential of combining Ampligen, an immune-modulator, with Imfinzi, an anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, to treat metastatic pancreatic cancer.

AIM ImmunoTech remains optimistic about the potential of this combination therapy to address the high unmet need in late-stage pancreatic cancer.

Topline results from Phase 2 are anticipated in the future as the study progresses.

AIM closed Tuesday's (FEB.04 2025) trading at $0.18 down by 2.96%. In premarket trading Wednesday the stock is down at $0.18.

