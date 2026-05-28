AIM Highlights Ampligen's Prophylactic Potential For Ebola Amidst Outbreaks; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), an immuno-pharma company, announced on Wednesday that it will release a video presentation detailing previously published preclinical findings supporting the potential role of its lead drug, Ampligen, as a prophylactic and early-onset intervention option for Ebola virus disease based on preclinical models.

The company is set to release the presentation titled "Ebola: What This Means" Segment on June 4th.

The company made the announcement amid a recent Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain (BDBV) in parts of Central and East Africa, for which there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments specifically targeting this strain.

Ampligen, or Rintatolimod, is an investigational dsRNA and a highly selective TLR3 agonist immune modulator, and it is in a Phase 2 clinical study in locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Notably, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had granted orphan drug designation for Ebola Virus Disease.

According to the peer-reviewed analysis of the company's previously published preclinical study, in an in vivo mouse model, Ampligen at a 6mg/kg dose provided 100% protection against the Ebola virus when administered early after infection.

The study findings also indicate that Ampligen is generally well tolerated in humans at a dose of 6 mg/kg.

In the upcoming presentation, the company will review Ampligen's mechanism of action, preclinical Ebola findings, and potential development pathways for preparedness against emerging viral diseases.

AIM has traded between $0.21 and $19.73 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $0.40, up 72.37%.

In the overnight market, AIM is trading at $0.33, down 19.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.