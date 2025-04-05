$AIM Earnings Preview: Recent $AIM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$AIM ($AIM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $101,000 and earnings of -$0.12 per share.

$AIM Insider Trading Activity

$AIM insiders have traded $AIM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS K EQUELS (CEO & President) has made 7 purchases buying 365,171 shares for an estimated $58,626 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEWART APPELROUTH has made 3 purchases buying 93,065 shares for an estimated $18,172 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM M MITCHELL sold 4,580 shares for an estimated $883

PETER W III RODINO (COO, Secretary, Gen. Counsel) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $43

$AIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $AIM stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

