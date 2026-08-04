AIM Doses Last Patient Early In Phase 2 DURIPANC For Ampligen In Treating Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), an immuno-pharma company, on Monday announced the dosing of the final patient in the Phase 2 DURIPANC trial evaluating Ampligen in combination with Imfinzi treating metastatic pancreatic cancer. The company is reportedly ahead of schedule in the completion of dosing.

Ampligen (rintatolimod), the company's lead product, is a double-stranded RNA, TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator. Designed to have a highly selective mechanism of action, the drug does not activate certain inflammatory pathways, unlike other TLR agonists.

A Named Patient Program approved by the Dutch Ministry of Health was conducted with over 50 patients of pancreatic cancer post-standard of care. The study evaluated the efficacy Ampligen as a monotherapy, and established that the drug increased overall survival (OS) to 34.8 months, compared to 12.5 months with historical controls.

The Phase 2 DURIPANC study is an investigator-initiated, exploratory, open-label, single center study conducted in a collaborative effort by AIM, AstraZeneca, and the Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands.

The trial aims to measure the efficacy of Ampligen across biomarker stratifications, with the primary endpoint set at an improved clinical benefit rate, defined as the proportion of patients achieving stable disease, partial response or complete response at 24 weeks following initiation of combination therapy. Secondary endpoints include overall survival and progression-free survival.

Following a planned data collection, the DURIPANC Primary Endpoint analysis is scheduled to begin in December 2026, with topline results anticipated in the first quarter of 2027. The DURIPANC Overall Survival analysis as well may begin in June 2027, approximately 49 weeks after the dosing of the last patient, as reported today.

AIM closed Monday at $0.27, up 4.10%. In the pre-market, the stock is trading at $0.26, up 0.88%.

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