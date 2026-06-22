AIM Advances Phase 2 DURIPANC Study In Pancreatic Cancer; Expects Topline Data In Q1,2027

(RTTNews) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), an immuno-pharma company, announced that the final subject have received their first dose in the Phase 2 DURIPANC clinical trial evaluating its lead investigational drug, Ampligen (rintatolimod), in combination with AstraZeneca's anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Imfinzi (Durvalumab), for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The company plans to use the exploratory biomarker data generated through DURIPANC to design a Phase 3 study involving Ampligen in the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

DURIPANC is an investigator-initiated, exploratory, open-label, single-centre Phase 2 study. The clinical trial is a joint collaboration between AIM, AstraZeneca and Erasmus Medical Centre in the Netherlands.

The primary endpoint of the trial is clinical benefit rate, and the secondary objectives include assessing overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS); exploring immune monitoring using available tissue biopsies and peripheral immune profiling; and assessing quality of life.

With this final dosing completed, primary endpoint analysis is anticipated to begin in December 2026, and topline results in the first quarter of 2027.

Analysis of secondary endpoints is expected to begin in June 2027, or 49 weeks after the final subject received their first dose.

Notably, DURIPANC is a follow-up to the AIM/Erasmus Medical Centre Named Patient Program utilising Ampligen as a monotherapy in late-stage pancreatic cancer, in which data demonstrated improvements in survival, particularly when stratified by biomarkers.

AIM has traded between $0.21 and $19.73 over the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trade (June 18, 2026) at $0.38, down 5.03%.

In the pre-market, AIM is down 2.96% at $0.37.

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