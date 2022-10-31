AIM: Jorgl's Director Nominations To Be Disregarded At Annual Meeting On Court Ruling

(RTTNews) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) announced the Delaware Court of Chancery has denied Jonathan Jorgl's motion for a mandatory preliminary injunction that sought to require the AIM Board to accept his director nominations and include his nominees on a universal proxy card for the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Court found that Jorgl's nomination notice failed to disclose arrangements and understandings.

The company stated that the Court's ruling also supports AIM's contention that the Activist Group intended to hide its true backers, Franz Tudor and Michael Xirinachs, both convicted criminals, as well as the motivations of the Activist Group.

AIM noted that any director nominations made by Jorgl will be disregarded, and no proxies or votes in favor of his purported nominees will be recognized or tabulated at the Annual Meeting.

