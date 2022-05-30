Ailing orca floundering in French river dies - Sea Shepherd
By Monday, it resembled nothing more than "a ghost of an orca", Essemlali said, and it died before any attempt at euthanization could be made.
The whale's body will be moved to the shore of the river and an autopsy will be conducted, local officials said in a statement.
The orca was first spotted at the mouth of the Seine on May 16 between the port of Le Havre and the town of Honfleur in Normandy, before it swam miles upstream west of the city of Rouen.
(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro, editing by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Bernadette Baum)
((michel.rose@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495071; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/MichelReuters))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- Exxon Mobil says looks forward to first LNG export from Mozambique later this year