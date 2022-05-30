US Markets

Ailing orca floundering in French river dies - Sea Shepherd

Contributors
Monday Reuters
it resembled nothing more than Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A gravely sick orca which became separated from its pod and swam dozens of miles up the river Seine in France has died of natural causes, the campaign group Sea Shepherd said on Monday, after attempts to guide it back to sea failed.

By Monday, it resembled nothing more than "a ghost of an orca", Essemlali said, and it died before any attempt at euthanization could be made.

The whale's body will be moved to the shore of the river and an autopsy will be conducted, local officials said in a statement.

The orca was first spotted at the mouth of the Seine on May 16 between the port of Le Havre and the town of Honfleur in Normandy, before it swam miles upstream west of the city of Rouen.

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro, editing by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Bernadette Baum)

((michel.rose@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495071; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/MichelReuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular