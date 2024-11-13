News & Insights

Aileron Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 1b Data Of LTI-03 In Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

November 13, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN), Wednesday announced positive topline data from the cohort 2 of Phase 1b study evaluating LTI-03 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

According to National Institutes of Health (NIH), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a progressive lung disorder characterized by scarring of the lungs from an unknown cause.

The Phase 1b study is designed to evaluate LTI-03 in patients recently diagnosed with IPF that have not received prior treatment with anti-fibrotic agents for at least two months. Topline data from cohort 2 of the study showed that treatment with LTI-03 reduced expression of multiple profibrotic proteins in both pathological basal-like cells and fibroblasts. The data supported the potential of LTI-03 in reducing fibrosis, inflammation and associated functional changes in the lung.

