Aileron Therapeutics CEO Manuel Aivado Steps Down; Names Brian Windsor Replacement

(RTTNews) - Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN), a biopharma company, Tuesday announced the stepping down of Chief Executive Officer, Manuel Aivado.

He will be replaced by current Chief Operating Officer and President Brian Windsor, effective March 11.

Prior to joining Aileron, Windsor was the chief executive of Lung. He was also the Chief Science Officer and Director of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

In pre-market activity, Aileron Therapeutics shares are trading at $5.50, down 1.43% on the Nasdaq.

