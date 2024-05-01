News & Insights

Aileron Announces Positive Data From Phase 1b Trial Of LTI-03 In Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN), Wednesday announced positive data from Cohort 1 of the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of inhaled LTI-03 in patients diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

LTI-03 is a novel, Caveolin-1-related peptide that addresses both inhibition of pro-fibrotic signaling and survival of critical epithelial cells.

Following inhaled administration of low dose LTI-03, a positive trend was observed in seven out of eight biomarkers with evidence of reduced expression among profibrotic proteins produced by basal-like cells and fibroblasts that contribute to the progression of IPF, including data from several biomarkers that were statistically significant, reinforcing the potential of LTI-03 to improve lung function and reverse the course of IPF.

"We find it encouraging that low dose LTI-03 achieved statistical significance in three out of eight biomarkers evaluated in the trial" said Brian Windsor, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aileron. "This, paired with the positive trends observed in several of the other biomarkers, strengthens our belief that LTI-03 has the potential for disease stabilization or even reversal. We look forward to continuing to evaluate LTI-03 in the ongoing Phase 1b study and sharing results from the high-dose cohort later this year."

