AIIB issues debut Swiss franc Sustainable Development Bond

June 12, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by Joe Cash for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) - The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) issued its debut benchmark Swiss franc Sustainable Development Bond on June 6, according to a statement released by the Beijing-based bank on Monday.

The issue attracted more than 200 million francs in investor orders and the order book closed after 20 minutes, the statement said.

The 7-year bond will be listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange and the lead managers were BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse, the AIIB added.

Reuters
