AIIB commits to finance transmission project in Sumatra

JAKARTA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a Beijing-based multilateral development bank, has committed to finance power a transmission project in Sumatra, Indonesia's finance ministry said.

The estimated cost for the power system construction is $657 million for 2024-2026 period and an additional $213 million for 2023, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

