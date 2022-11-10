US Markets
AIG

AIG's Zaffino gets 5-year extension as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 10, 2022 — 06:17 pm EST

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Adds background

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc's AIG.N Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino's employment term has been extended for five years through Nov. 10, 2027, the company said late on Thursday in a filing.

Zaffino, who took charge last year, joined AIG as the global chief operating officer in 2017 and was the point man to execute goals set by former CEO Brian Duperreault as part of a turnaround plan launched by him.

The company's board approved a one-time grant in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs) having a grant date value of $50 million to Zaffino, according to the filing.

He will also receive an annual base salary of $1.5 million and an annual cash bonus of $4.5 million based on the board's assessment of his performance.

Zaffino previously served as the chief executive officer of insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MMC.N.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIG
MMC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.