Nov 10 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc's AIG.N Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino will continue to serve in the role for five more years through Nov. 10, 2027, according to a company filing late on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.