AIGH Capital Dumps 2.6 Million Lumen Technologies Shares In $15.6 Million Exit

Key Points

Sold 2,550,000 shares of Lumen Technologies; estimated trade size was $15.61 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value decreased by $15.61 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movements.

The transaction represented a 3.78% change relative to the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund holds zero shares in Lumen Technologies, valued at $0.

The position was previously 4.4% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

On Feb. 2, 2026, AIGH Capital Management LLC reported a complete sale of its Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) stake, with an estimated transaction value of $15.61 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 2, 2026, AIGH Capital Management LLC sold its entire position in Lumen Technologies, eliminating a holding of 2,550,000 shares.

What else to know

The fund fully exited its Lumen Technologies position, which now represents n/a of reportable 13F assets under management

Top holdings after this filing: NASDAQ: SNDK: $66,466,400 (16% of AUM) NASDAQ: CSTL: $24,301,569 (5.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: PSNL: $23,084,000 (5.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: LASR: $22,509,863 (5.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: DAWN: $18,565,635 (4.5% of AUM)

As of Feb. 1, 2026, shares of Lumen Technologies were priced at $8.82, up 78.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 64.2 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Feb. 2, 2026) $8.82 Market capitalization $9.05 billion Revenue (TTM) $12.69 billion Net income (TTM) ($1.65 billion)

Company snapshot

Offers integrated communications and technology services, including fiber infrastructure, cloud, managed security, and broadband under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands.

Generates revenue through business and mass market segments by providing connectivity, data center, and IT solutions to enterprise, government, and residential customers.

Serves a diverse customer base with approximately 4.5 million broadband subscribers as of Dec. 31, 2021, focusing on both U.S. and international markets.

Lumen Technologies is a leading provider of telecommunications and technology solutions, leveraging a broad fiber network and a portfolio of advanced services to support digital transformation for businesses and consumers. The company’s scale and infrastructure enable delivery of high-bandwidth, secure connectivity and IT services to a wide range of clients. Strategic investments in fiber and cloud capabilities position Lumen to compete in evolving communications and enterprise markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Lumen Technologies’ stock struggled for years as investors struggled with what to make of its extensive telecom networks that appeared better suited for yesterday’s technology.

However, the communications stock has surged over the last year as it has leveraged its fiber network to help some of the largest artificial intelligence (AI) companies with data center connectivity.

Additionally, it sold its mass market fiber business to AT&T for $5.75 billion to help fund this new buildout.

One can speculate why AIGH Capital chose to close its Lumen position under these circumstances. Still, the cost of remaking the company could arguably be a reason to sell Lumen stock.

As of the third quarter of 2025, Lumen held more than $17.6 billion in long-term debt, a tremendous burden for a company with a stockholders’ deficit. The sale of the mass market fiber business should give it some relief, but Lumen’s transformation will be costly, calling into question how much this AI-driven business will help its stock going forward.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

