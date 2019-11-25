AIG to sell stake in Fortitude Re for $1.8 bln

Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer American International Group Inc AIG.N said on Monday it would sell a 76.6% stake in reinsurance company Fortitude Re to buyout fund Carlyle Group CG.O and Japan's T&D Holdings 8795.T for about $1.8 billion.

Following the deal, Carlyle and its fund investors will own 71.5% of Fortitude Re, while T&D will have a 25% stake. AIG will hold a 3.5% stake in the company.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

