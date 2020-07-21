AIG To Relocate Global HQ In New York City To 1271 Avenue Of Americas - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Insurer American International Group, Inc. (AIG) announced Tuesday that it will relocate its global headquarters in New York City to 1271 Avenue of the Americas located in Rockefeller Center, where it will occupy 8 floors and 325,000 square feet.

The Company will also consolidate its remaining New York City area footprint into approximately 450,000 square feet divided between two new locations at 28 Liberty Street building in Lower Manhattan and 30 Hudson Street located on the waterfront of Jersey City, New Jersey. The Company plans to move into the three new offices in 2021.

By optimizing and modernizing our New York City area real estate footprint, AIG will align its workplaces with the objectives of AIG 200, its global, multi-year effort to position AIG for the future. The offices will be designed in three Class A buildings that will allow its teams to work more effectively and collaboratively with high-quality infrastructure.

