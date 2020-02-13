AIG Swings To Profit In Q4, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Thursday reported a swing to fourth quarter net profit attributable to AIG common shareholders of $922 million, or $1.03 per share, compared to net loss attributable to AIG common shareholders of $622 million, or $0.70 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

The company said the favorable impact of General Insurance underwriting and reinsurance actions, favorable net prior year loss reserve development of $153 million, a reduction in pre-tax net catastrophe losses of $385 million compared to the prior-year quarter, and an increase of $833 million in net investment income helped to record the black from the red.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $919 million, or $1.03 per share. On average, Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.00 per share.

For the full year of 2019, net profit attributable to AIG common shareholders was $3.3 billion, or $3.74 per share, compared to a net loss attributable of $6 million, or $0.01 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted after-tax income attributable to AIG common shareholders was $4.1 billion, or $4.59 per common share, for the full year of 2019.

AIG said it remains committed to achieving a 10 percent Adjusted ROCE by the end of 2021.

In a separate announcement, AIG's Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on common stock, par value $2.50 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 30, 2020 to stockholders on record at the close of business on March 16, 2020.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $365.625 per share on AIG Series A 5.85 percent Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, holders of depositary shares will receive $0.365625 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.