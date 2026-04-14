AIG Stock Drops 9% YTD: Should Investors Buy Before the Bounce?

Shares of American International Group, Inc. AIG are down 9.1% year to date, lagging both the broader industry and the S&P 500. The decline also trails peers like MetLife, Inc. MET and Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MRSH, which have fallen 4.6% and 6.5%, respectively. For investors, the decline raises an obvious question: Is this a temporary dip, or is the market flagging real issues?

YTD Price Performance: AIG, MET, MRSH, Industry & S&P 500 Index

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AIG’s pullback isn’t tied to one headline, but to a combination of factors that have weighed on investor confidence. A surprise executive transition raised concerns at a time when investors value stability. Meanwhile, rising litigation costs, inflation concerns, and execution risks across the insurance industry have made investors more cautious.

Another issue is profitability. AIG has not delivered the same return on equity as many rivals. Its ROE of 9.8% is well below the industry average of 15.4%, which makes it harder to compete for investor capital.

From a valuation standpoint, AIG is trading below its own historical levels. The stock currently carries a forward 12-month P/E of 9.61X, which is below its five-year median of 10.25X. However, it is still above the industry average of 8.57X, showing investors still want more proof before re-rating the stock.

For comparison, MetLife trades at 7.40X forward earnings, while Marsh commands a much higher 16.40X. The discount to its own history signals reduced confidence, but not a complete collapse in sentiment.

What’s Supporting AIG’s Turnaround

Despite the stock’s weakness, the underlying business has been improving. AIG’s earnings recovery is being driven by a better underwriting mix, showing progress from its multi-year turnaround. Growth in North America Commercial and Global Specialty lines has been particularly important, since these areas typically offer stronger pricing power and better margins.

The company’s divestitures have also played a strategic role. Rather than simply shrinking, AIG has been selling businesses to sharpen its focus on General Insurance, reduce volatility, strengthen liquidity and free up capital for deployment.

Operational efficiency is also moving in the right direction. On a comparable basis, AIG’s expense ratio is improving due to tighter discipline, business mix shifts and a stronger premium base. In fact, its General Insurance expense ratio improved 90 basis points year over year in 2025.

AIG’s cash generation has supported strong shareholder returns as well. In 2025, it returned roughly $1 billion through dividends and $5.8 billion through share repurchases, reinforcing the company’s commitment to capital discipline.

Estimates for AIG

Analysts remain fairly optimistic even after the pullback. AIG trades below the average analyst price target of $87.55, implying about 13.9% upside. The target range remains wide, from $78 to $101, reflecting different views on execution risk, but the overall direction is still constructive.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS stands at $7.82, indicating 10.3% year-over-year growth. That is expected to be followed by another 12.7% jump in 2027. Revenue projections also remained steady, with estimates implying 5.2% growth in 2026 and 6.7% growth in 2027.

AIG beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, the average surprise being 15.2%.

American International Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American International Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American International Group, Inc. Quote

Conclusion

Despite the 9% YTD drop, AIG’s fundamentals remain on a steady recovery path, supported by a stronger underwriting mix, improving expense discipline and consistent capital returns. While leadership uncertainty and below-average ROE have weighed on investor sentiment, earnings estimates still point to solid growth through 2027. The stock also trades below its historical valuation levels, leaving room for upside if execution stays on track. AIG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.