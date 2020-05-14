US Markets
AIG shareholders give stronger approval to board's pay changes

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - Shareholders of American International Group Inc AIG.N strengthened their support for the U.S. insurance company's executive compensation plan after the board made changes to its pay packages, according to vote totals AIG released on Thursday.

Nearly 94% of the shareholder votes tallied supported the board's 2020 executive compensation plan, AIG said. That compares with votes of 55% in favor in of the plan in 2019 and 62% in 2018.

