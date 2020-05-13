US Markets
AIG

AIG shareholders approve executive pay after two years of criticism

Contributor
Alwyn Scott Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Barlyn

American International Group Inc said shareholders approved the insurer's executive-compensation plan on Wednesday, following two years of criticism for high pay.

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc AIG.N said shareholders approved the insurer's executive-compensation plan on Wednesday, following two years of criticism for high pay.

Citing preliminary vote totals at its annual meeting, AIG said shareholders backed all five company proposals, including electing the board, and rejected a shareholder proposal that would have made it easier for shareholders to call special meetings. AIG said it would release vote totals within a day. Two proxy advisory firms recently gave cautious approval to AIG's 2020 compensation plan after opposing it in 2018 and 2019.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((alwyn.scott@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6132; Reuters Messaging: alwyn.scott.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular