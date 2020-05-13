AIG shareholders approve executive pay after two years of criticism

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc AIG.N said shareholders approved the insurer's executive-compensation plan on Wednesday, following two years of criticism for high pay.

Citing preliminary vote totals at its annual meeting, AIG said shareholders backed all five company proposals, including electing the board, and rejected a shareholder proposal that would have made it easier for shareholders to call special meetings. AIG said it would release vote totals within a day. Two proxy advisory firms recently gave cautious approval to AIG's 2020 compensation plan after opposing it in 2018 and 2019.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((alwyn.scott@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6132; Reuters Messaging: alwyn.scott.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.