AIG Sets Secondary Offering Of Upto 40.25 Mln Existing Shares Of Corebridge Financial Common Stock

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) announced Friday the launch of a secondary offering of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) common stock.

As the selling stockholder, AIG is offering 35 million existing shares of common stock of Corebridge and has granted a 30-day option to the underwriter to purchase up to an additional 5.25 million shares.

AIG will remain a majority shareholder of Corebridge Financial upon completion of this offering. All of the net proceeds from the offering will go to AIG. The last reported per share sale price of Corebridge Financial common stock on November 30, 2023 was $21.03.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.