AIG Seeks to Sell 65M Corebridge Shares in Secondary Offering

American International Group, Inc. AIG recently launched the secondary offering of shares held in its Corebridge Financial, Inc. CRBG subsidiary. AIG is seeking to sell 65 million shares in the offering, where underwriters will have the 30-day option to buy 9.8 million more shares.

American International has 648 million CRBG shares outstanding. The secondary offering is likely to bring it $1.3 billion, per Bloomberg. AIG will receive all the net proceeds from the offering. It is the majority shareholder in Corebridge.

As of Mar 31, 2023, AIG held 77.3% of Corebridge’s outstanding common stock. The secondary offering will trim its position in CRBG by 10% to around 67%, per The Insurer. Last September, AIG closed the IPO of Corebridge, the holding company for its Life and Retirement business.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the initial offering before deductions to AIG were $1.7 billion. With the spin-off, the company has focused more on de-levering and investing in business growth. It sold 80 million shares in the IPO.

The latest news follows Corebridge’s announcement of approving a special dividend of 62 cents per share, or around $400 million in total. The special dividend will be given along with its regular quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share.

American International shares have gained 0.9% in the past month against the 0.6% fall in the industry.



