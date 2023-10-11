News & Insights

US Markets
AIG

AIG reshuffles leadership to focus on underwriting business

October 11, 2023 — 05:14 pm EDT

Written by Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Oct 11 (Reuters) - American International Group AIG.N (AIG) on Wednesday appointed company insiders David McElroy, Don Bailey, and Jon Hancock to key positions in a bid to strengthen its underwriting performance.

McElroy was appointed as chairman of general insurance, while Bailey and Hancock were named chief executive officers of the North America and international insurance businesses, respectively.

"(The) appointments align with our plans to create a leaner operating model, while remaining extremely focused on advancing our underwriting performance," AIG chief Peter Zaffino said in a statement.

The New-York based company's general insurance underwriting income fell 26% in the second quarter, hurt by $250 million in total catastrophe-related charges on the back of U.S. storms and Typhoon Mawar, which hit the Western Pacific Island of Guam in May.

McElroy's new role will include increasing client growth and cultivating partnerships with distribution partners, while Bailey and Hancock will lead the underwriting, distribution and the business teams.

The appointments will be effective Jan. 1 and all the three executives will report to Zaffino.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.