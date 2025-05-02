AIG Q1 Earnings Top on New Business Despite High Catastrophe Loss

American International Group, Inc. AIG reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.4%. However, the bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s $1.25. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Adjusted operating revenues amounted to $6.6 billion, which declined significantly year over year. Also, the top line missed the consensus mark by 2.6%.

The better-than-expected first-quarter earnings were supported by new business production and robust retention. Lower premiums and high catastrophe charges due to California wildfires partially offset the positives.

AIG’s Quarterly Operational Update

Premiums of $5.8 billion declined 1.7% year over year in the quarter and also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%. Total net investment income increased 13% year over year to $1.1 billion, attributable to increased income from the sale of fixed maturity securities, lower investment expenses and dividends received from Corebridge Financial. The metric beat the consensus mark by 18.4%. The company now has a 23% ownership interest in Corebridge.

Total benefits, losses and expenses rose 2.1% year over year to $5.8 billion. The year-over-year increase was due to higher losses and loss adjustment expenses.

Adjusted return on equity of AIG was 6.4%, which was in line with the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Performances of AIG

General Insurance – North America Commercial

The segment recorded net premiums written of $1.2 billion, which rose 14% year over year. The metric benefited from new business production in Lexington Insurance, robust retention, and Glatfelter and Retail Property in the first quarter.

Underwriting income of $129 million declined 45% on a reported basis. The metric was affected by increased catastrophe charges, which jumped to $258 million from $72 million a year ago due to the January California wildfires. The combined ratio of 93.9% deteriorated 580 bps year over year.

General Insurance – International Commercial

The segment recorded net premiums written of $2.0 billion, which rose 5% year over year on a reported basis and 8% on a comparable basis. The metric benefited from robust growth in the first quarter in the Global Specialty and Property business.

Underwriting income of $240 million decreased 27% on a reported basis. Catastrophe-related charges were $70 million in the first quarter. The combined ratio of 88.2% deteriorated 460 bps year over year.

General Insurance – Global Personal

The segment recorded net premiums written of $1.3 billion, which decreased 14% year over year on a reported basis but rose 3% on a comparable basis. The metric benefited from Personal Auto and new production.

Underwriting loss of $126 million was recorded against an income of $30 million in the prior year. Catastrophe-related charges were $197 million in the first quarter. The combined ratio of 107.9% deteriorated 960 bps year over year due to the California wildfires.

Other Operations

Total net investment income rose 51% year over year to $11 million in the first quarter due to a dividend income from Corebridge.

Interest expenses declined 21% year over year due to a debt reduction. Adjusted pre-tax loss narrowed from $205 million to $70 million.

Financial Position of AIG (As of March 31, 2025)

AIG exited the fourth quarter with a cash balance of $1.4 billion, which rose from $1.3 billion at 2024-end. Total assets of $161.9 billion increased from $161.3 billion at 2024-end.

Long-term debt amounted to $8.6 billion, which declined from $8.8 billion at 2024-end.

Total equity of $41.5 billion fell from $42.6 billion at 2024-end. Total debt to total capital was 17.1% at the first-quarter end, up from the 2024-end level of 17%.

Adjusted book value per share declined 6.2% year over year to $74.45.

AIG’s Capital Deployment Update

AIG rewarded its shareholders by repurchasing shares worth $2.2 billion and distributing dividends of $234 million.

Management announced a cash dividend of 45 cents per share for the second quarter, marking a 12.5% increase.

