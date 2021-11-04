US Markets
AIG

AIG profit beats Wall St estimates on general insurance boost

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

American International Group Inc exceeded market estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday as its general insurance business faced fewer natural catastrophe and COVID-19 pandemic-related claims.

Nov 4 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc AIG.N exceeded market estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday as its general insurance business faced fewer natural catastrophe and COVID-19 pandemic-related claims.

The U.S. insurer posted an underwriting income of $20 million in its general insurance business in the third quarter, compared with a $423 million loss a year earlier.

The business recorded catastrophe losses of $628 million, mainly from Hurricane Ida and floods in the United Kingdom and Europe. That compared with $790 million a year ago, which included $185 million of estimated COVID-19 losses.

Global insurers last year faced a sharp rise in payouts related to the health crisis, but a wider availability of COVID-19 vaccines has eased the pressure.

Adjusted after-tax income attributable to AIG's common shareholders rose to $837 million in the quarter to Sept. 30, from $708 million a year earlier.

AIG earned 97 cents per share on an adjusted basis, beating analysts' estimates of 88 cents, according to Refinitiv.

The company's general insurance accident year combined ratio - which excludes catastrophe losses - was 90.5 for the quarter, compared with 93.3 a year earlier.

A ratio below 100 means the insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

Gross premiums written rose 13% to $8.3 billion in the general insurance business.

AIG's life and retirement unit posted a 13% fall in adjusted pre-tax income to $877 million.

The company said the planned initial public offering of the unit, in which Blackstone Group BX.N has bought a sizeable stake, was on track for 2022.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIG BX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular