AIG Prices Secondary Offering Of 65 Mln Corebridge Financial Common Stock At $16.25/shr

June 07, 2023 — 09:21 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - American International Group Inc. (AIG) said that it has priced the secondary offering of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) common stock at $16.25 per share.

AIG will sell 65 million shares or about 10% of its total Corebridge holding, which is valued at about $1.1 billion.

AIG has also granted a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 9.75 million shares. All of the net proceeds from the offering will go to AIG.

The offering is expected to close on June 12, 2023.

