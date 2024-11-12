AIG names Christopher Schaper as Chief Risk Officer

American International Group announced that Christopher Schaper has been appointed Chief Risk Officer of AIG (AIG), effective immediately. Mr. Schaper will continue to report to Peter Zaffino, AIG Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve on AIG’s Executive Leadership Team.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AIG:
- AIG Appoints Courtney Leimkuhler to Board of Directors
- Corebridge announces offering of 30M shares of common stock for holder AIG
- AIG price target lowered to $76 from $77 at Wells Fargo
- AIG Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- AIG price target raised to $79 from $78 at Evercore ISI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.