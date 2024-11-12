AIG names Christopher Schaper as Chief Risk Officer

American International Group announced that Christopher Schaper has been appointed Chief Risk Officer of AIG (AIG), effective immediately. Mr. Schaper will continue to report to Peter Zaffino, AIG Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve on AIG’s Executive Leadership Team.

