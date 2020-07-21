AIG headquarters leaves financial district for midtown Manhattan

July 21 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc AIG.N will relocate its global headquarters in New York City, moving out of the financial district after more than three decades, the U.S. insurer said on Tuesday.

The company will move its headquarters to 1271 Avenue of the Americas and will also consolidate its remaining New York City area footprint between two new locations, including one at the Goldman Sachs Tower at 30 Hudson St in Jersey City, New Jersey.

AIG plans to move into the new offices in 2021.

(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

