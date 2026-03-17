AIG Expands Specialty Reach With McGill Tie-Up, Targets $1.6B Book

American International Group, Inc. AIG recently entered into a long-term strategic partnership with McGill and Partners. The goal is to modernize specialty insurance using data and digital tools. AIG reviewed McGill’s specialty portfolio to assess its quality and fit. Based on this, it will provide committed capacity across the business. This allows AIG to deploy capital more efficiently.

Based on this analysis, the company developed underwriting criteria to enable real-time underwriting utilizing McGill and Partners’ digital broking platform. AIG has committed to 25% of McGill’s $1.6 billion gross premiums written specialty portfolio, allowing it to deploy capital at scale. The use of McGill’s digital platform and agentic AI simplifies the underwriting process.

A key feature of the partnership is the integration of underwriting capabilities with McGill and Partners’ digital broking platform. This enables a more streamlined and responsive underwriting process, improving speed and access for brokers and clients. The model is designed to enhance execution efficiency while maintaining underwriting discipline.

AIG worked with Palantir to organize and structure data from McGill and Partners’ portfolio. By combining McGill’s digital broking platform with Palantir’s Foundry system, AIG can generate deeper insights into the business it underwrites.

This setup gives AIG near real-time visibility into exposures, capacity usage, risk models and loss trends. With this data, AIG can track performance closely and adjust its capital deployment to McGill’s clients over time. This move enables AIG to scale premium income through a steady deal pipeline. On the other hand, it allows McGill to lock in a large, reliable insurer to back deals, making it easier to place big or complex risks. This is a subscription model, where multiple insurers share slices of large risks.

Being an early mover in this AI-driven setup is expected to strengthen its position in the subscription market. It reflects AIG’s focus on technology and disciplined capital deployment, which could support long-term margin improvement.

AIG’s Stock Price Performance

AIG’s shares have fallen 10% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 10.4%.



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AIG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

American International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are The Allstate Corporation ALL, BankUnited, Inc. BKU and HCI Group, Inc. HCI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allstate’s current-year earnings is pegged at $25.40 per share and has witnessed five upward revisions in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. ALL beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.3%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pinned at $72.8 billion, implying 7.3% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BankUnited’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.01 per share, indicating a 12.3% year-over-year increase. BKU beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 11.1%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pinned at $1.2 billion, calling for 8% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI Group’s current-year earnings is pegged at $16.88 per share and has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. HCI beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 46.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pinned at $1 billion, calling for 12.3% year-over-year growth.

5 Stocks Set to Double

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Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

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American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.