US Markets
AIG

AIG exceeds profit estimates on strong underwriting gains

Contributors
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Insurer American International Group Inc beat market estimates for quarterly profit on Monday as a jump in underwriting income cushioned the blow from lower investment returns.

Compares with estimates

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc AIG.N beat market estimates for quarterly profit on Monday as a jump in underwriting income cushioned the blow from lower investment returns.

Net premiums written in the company's general insurance business rose 5% on a constant currency basis in the April-June quarter to $6.9 billion, while underwriting income climbed 73%.

That helped AIG - one of the world's biggest commercial insurers - report adjusted after-tax income attributable to common shareholders of $1.19 per share. Analysts had expected a figure of $1.10 a share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

But the insurer's consolidated net investment income fell 29% to $2.6 billion, partly hurt by weakness in alternative investments such as private equity.

An unabating surge in inflation, rising interest rates and the toll of the Russia-Ukraine war have rattled financial markets this year, sapping the investment income that had powered insurers' profits last year.

AIG also blamed the market volatility for a delay in the initial public offering of its life and retirement unit.

The unit - set to be renamed Corebridge Financial Inc when it goes public - had filed for its offering in March and planned to complete its listing by the end of June, subject to market conditions.

"Completing the IPO is a significant priority for us and we remain ready to execute," Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino said without giving a new deadline for the offering.

AIG had first announced the move in 2020 and it sold a 9.9% stake in the unit to private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc for $2.2 billion last year.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIG BX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular