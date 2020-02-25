AIG Enters Into $500 Mln Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement With Citibank

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) said Tuesday that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase or ASR agreement with Citibank, N.A. to repurchase $500 million of AIG's common stock.

The ASR is part of AIG's existing share repurchase authorization of $2 billion previously announced on February 13, 2019.

"While AIG 200, investing in our businesses and reducing leverage are key components of our capital management strategy, we continue to be mindful of the importance of deploying capital through a balanced approach that also includes returning capital to investors. As a result, in addition to our recently announced redemption of $350 million of 4.35% Callable Notes Due 2045, we are proceeding with this $500 million share buyback," said Brian Duperreault, AIG's Chief Executive Officer.

Under the ASR agreement, AIG will receive initial delivery of about 7.66 million shares on February 25, 2020, representing approximately 70 percent of the number of shares of common stock initially underlying the ASR agreement based on the closing price of AIG's common stock of $45.70 on February 24, 2020.

The company noted that the total number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price of AIG's common stock during the term of the transaction, less a discount, and subject to potential adjustments pursuant to the terms and conditions of the ASR agreement.

AIG expects the final settlement of the transaction under the ASR agreement to be completed no later than March 31, 2020.

