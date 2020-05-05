AIG Earnings and Revenues Fall Short of Estimates in Q1

American International Group Inc.'s AIG first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 11 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 86.75%. The bottom line also declined from the year-ago quarter's earnings of $1.58 per share.

Total revenues of $10.92 billion declined 15.3% year over year and also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.63% due to lower premiums and weak net investment income.

Total net investment income of $2.5 billion plunged 36% year over year

Total benefit expenses of $11.9 were up 5.2% year over year due to higher amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs.

The company incurred a catastrophe loss of $419 million, deteriorating 139.5% year over year. The reported quarter’s catastrophe loss included $272 million of estimated COVID-19 losses and the rest was related to weather-related loss.

Adjusted return on equity was 0.8% compared with 11.6% in the year-ago quarter.

As of Mar 31, 2020, the insurer’s adjusted book value per share (excluding AOCI) was $60.55, up 3% from the level as of Dec 31, 2019.

Strong Segmental Results

General Insurance

Net premium written of $5.9 billion was down 2% year over year due to lower premiums in and international business, partly offset by higher North America premiums.

The segment reported an underwriting loss of $87 million against an underwriting gain of $179 million in the prior-year quarter. Combined ratio of 101.5 deteriorated 410 basis points due to intensified catastrophe losses.

Life and Retirement

Premium and fees inched up 1% year over year to $1.95 billion, led by solid contribution from Individual Retirement, Group Retirement and Life Insurance, partly offset by lower contribution from Institutional Market.

The segment reported adjusted pre-tax income of $574 million, down 38% year over year due to dwindled contribution from Group, Life and Individual sub-segments.

Financial Position

As of Mar 31, 2020, the company had long-term debt of $25.3 billion, down 5.2% year over year. Total assets of $510.5 billion dipped 0.5% year over year. Shareholder equity was $47 billion, up 98% year over year.

Share Buyback Update

The company repurchased shares worth $500 million. As of Mar 31, 2020, it has $1.5 billion remaining under its share buyback authorization.

