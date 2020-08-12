AIG Declines 43% in a Year: What's Affecting the Stock?

American International Group, Inc.’s AIG shares have lost 43% in a year compared with the industry’s decline of 16%. Notably, the Zacks S&P 500 composite has rallied 15% in same time frame.

The multiline insurer continues to grapple with lower revenues, weak underwriting results and increased debt levels. It delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 32.67%, on average.

AIG’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) of 3.3% is lower than the industry’s ROE of 8.3%. This highlights the company’s inability to utilize its shareholders’ funds.

Factors Affecting AIG

The company’s property and casualty (P&C) business has been exposed significantly to severe catastrophe and weather-related losses. This has induced volatility to its underwriting results and also acted as a drag on the company’s bottom-line growth. Notably, catastrophe losses of $674 million soared 287.4% year over year in the second quarter, which includes $458 million of estimated COVID-19 losses.

Moreover, net investment income of this multiline insurer, which carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), has been impacted by the prevailing lower interest rates on account of the pandemic.

Disruption caused by the pandemic in the business and economic environment has kept the company’s revenues under pressure for the past two quarters.

Furthermore, the company’s increased debt levels remain concerns. It does not have sufficient cash reserves to service debt obligations. Notably as of Jun 30, 2020, the company’s long-term debt increased 14.8% from 2019 end level with total debt to total capital of 38.5% deteriorating 410 basis points (bps) from 2019 end.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings per share is pegged at $2.60, indicating a decline of 43.4% from the prior year.

We believe these potential headwinds are likely to weigh on the company’s performance in the days ahead.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the insurance space include Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF, First American Financial Corporation FAF and Assurant, Inc. AIZ. While Fidelity National sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), First American and Assurant carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fidelity National, First American and Assurant have a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.13%, 20.84% and 6.00%, respectively.

